Suchi Semicon launches commercial chip production at Gujarat facility

Chairman Ashok Mehta shared that they're aiming to jump from making 300,000 chips a day to 3 million in three years, thanks to rising global demand.

The $100 million plant, backed by ₹868 crore in approved support, has already shipped its first order.

With tech help from Japan's ROHM Semiconductor and interest from clients across the US Japan, Korea, and Europe, Suchi Semicon also plans to create over 600 jobs in Surat while exploring next-generation chip packaging.