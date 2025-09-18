Sudhanshu Vats appointed new chairman of ASCI
Sudhanshu Vats, who heads Pidilite Industries, has just been appointed as the new chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
He takes over as ASCI gets ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary next month.
Alongside him, S Subramanyeswar from MullenLowe Global steps in as vice-chairman, and Paritosh Joshi from Provocateur Advisory becomes honorary treasurer.
Vats outlines ASCI's upcoming initiatives
Vats says he's committed to keeping ads honest as the industry keeps changing.
Under his watch, ASCI is launching 'AdWise'—a program aiming to teach over a million students how to spot misleading ads.
They're also planning research on Gen Alpha to set better ad guidelines for them.
Plus, ASCI is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and New Delhi to support these new efforts.