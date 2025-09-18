Sudhanshu Vats appointed new chairman of ASCI

Vats outlines ASCI's upcoming initiatives

Vats says he's committed to keeping ads honest as the industry keeps changing.

Under his watch, ASCI is launching 'AdWise'—a program aiming to teach over a million students how to spot misleading ads.

They're also planning research on Gen Alpha to set better ad guidelines for them.

Plus, ASCI is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and New Delhi to support these new efforts.