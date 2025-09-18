Microsoft invests $4B in Wisconsin for AI data center
Microsoft just announced a massive $4 billion investment for its second AI data center in Wisconsin, bumping its total commitment in the state to over $7 billion.
This new site will join the already planned $3.3 billion Mount Pleasant facility, which is set to kick off operations next year.
The site will eventually house the world's most powerful AI supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA chips, connecting both data centers and is expected to create around 800 permanent tech jobs once both are up and running (starting with 500 at the first site).
Microsoft's also putting money into electrical upgrades and climate-friendly cooling systems to keep things running smoothly.
Plus, they're planning solar projects across Wisconsin—though some fossil fuel backup will still be needed—and there'll be tons of construction gigs for local tradespeople while everything gets built.