Microsoft invests $4B in Wisconsin for AI data center

The new site will eventually host the world's most powerful AI supercomputer

The site will eventually house the world's most powerful AI supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA chips, connecting both data centers and is expected to create around 800 permanent tech jobs once both are up and running (starting with 500 at the first site).

Microsoft's also putting money into electrical upgrades and climate-friendly cooling systems to keep things running smoothly.

Plus, they're planning solar projects across Wisconsin—though some fossil fuel backup will still be needed—and there'll be tons of construction gigs for local tradespeople while everything gets built.