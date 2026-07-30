SUIND raises ₹20.5cr seed to scale Bumblebee and Wasp

The new funds are set to upgrade SUIND's tech and expand partnerships.

Bumblebee is already helping farmers in sugarcane and rubber plantations spray more efficiently while saving water and chemicals.

CEO Kunal Shrivastava shared that their vision is to build drones that can navigate tough environments without relying on GPS, using advanced vision-first autonomy.

SUIND also plans to move into infrastructure inspections, defense, surveillance, and even export their AI-powered drones for challenging terrains worldwide.