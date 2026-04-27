Sun Pharma buying Organon $11.75B, largest Indian pharma acquisition
Business
Sun Pharma is buying Organon, for $11.75 billion, the largest acquisition by any Indian pharmaceutical firm so far.
Chairperson Dilip Shanghvi says he's confident they will pay off nearly $10 billion of the debt quickly after the deal closes.
Sun Pharma expects manageable debt
After the buyout, Sun Pharma expects its debt to stay manageable, thanks to strong cash flow and over $350 million in planned cost savings.
The company also plans to use Organon's worldwide network to push its specialty medicines further, aiming for bigger global reach and stronger earnings.