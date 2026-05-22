Sun Pharma forecasts slower FY27 revenue growth after FY26 results
Sun Pharma is predicting slower revenue growth for FY27: think high single digits instead of last year's 11.9%.
Chairman Dilip Shanghvi pointed to regulatory delays, compliance hiccups, and tough global conditions as the main reasons.
Still, the company pulled in ₹58,220 crore in revenue for FY26 and saw net profit rise 5% to ₹11,479.4 crore.
Sun Pharma hits US $1.1B milestone
Growth was driven by strong domestic sales, which rose 14% and a big milestone: $1.1 billion in US innovative medicine sales for the first time.
Even with fewer product launches and some compliance issues at key manufacturing sites, Q4FY26 profits jumped 26.2%.
Looking ahead, Sun plans to boost investment in R&D, expand its specialty drugs lineup (like semaglutide), and aims to close a major $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. by late FY27 to keep its edge globally.