Sun Pharma forecasts slower FY27 revenue growth after FY26 results

Sun Pharma hits US $1.1B milestone

Growth was driven by strong domestic sales, which rose 14% and a big milestone: $1.1 billion in US innovative medicine sales for the first time.

Even with fewer product launches and some compliance issues at key manufacturing sites, Q4FY26 profits jumped 26.2%.

Looking ahead, Sun plans to boost investment in R&D, expand its specialty drugs lineup (like semaglutide), and aims to close a major $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. by late FY27 to keep its edge globally.