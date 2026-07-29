Sun Pharma gains Brazil approval for semaglutide in adult T2D
Sun Pharma just got approval from Brazil's health authority to launch its semaglutide injection for adults with inadequately controlled Type 2 diabetes.
Teaming up with Hypera Pharma, they're bringing a treatment that not only helps control blood sugar but can also support weight loss, something many patients look for.
Brazil semaglutide market $413 million once-weekly pens
The injections will come in pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pens, designed for once-a-week doses.
The Brazilian semaglutide injectable market was valued at about $413 million for the 12 months ended June 2026.
Sun Pharma's COO Aalok Shanghvi said, "The approval of semaglutide in Brazil expands access to an evidence-based treatment option for people living with inadequately controlled Type 2 diabetes."
With this move, Sun Pharma is set to boost its presence in Brazil and help more people access modern diabetes care.