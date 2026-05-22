Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit rise 26% to ₹2,714cr

FY26 profit ₹11,479cr final dividend ₹5

For the full year, Sun Pharma earned ₹11,479 crore in profit and saw revenue rise by 11%.

While US sales dipped slightly this quarter, global innovative medicines brought in more cash than before. The API segment grew fast too—up 26% this quarter.

Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said Sun is gaining market share at home and keeping momentum worldwide.

Sun Pharma's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to ₹16 per share, same as last year.