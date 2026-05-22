Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit rise 26% to ₹2,714cr
Sun Pharma just posted a strong quarter. Its net profit for Q4 FY26 soared by 26%, hitting ₹2,714 crore.
Revenue also climbed to ₹14,612 crore, with domestic sales accounting for about one-third of the total.
The company's performance shows it's still leading the pack in India's pharma scene.
FY26 profit ₹11,479cr final dividend ₹5
For the full year, Sun Pharma earned ₹11,479 crore in profit and saw revenue rise by 11%.
While US sales dipped slightly this quarter, global innovative medicines brought in more cash than before. The API segment grew fast too—up 26% this quarter.
Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said Sun is gaining market share at home and keeping momentum worldwide.
Sun Pharma's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to ₹16 per share, same as last year.