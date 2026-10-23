Sun Pharma raises ₹7,816cr in bonds short of ₹10,000cr target

Sun Pharma just raised ₹7,816 crore by selling five- and seven-year bonds, though that's a bit less than its ₹10,000 crore goal.

The bonds came with interest rates of 8.05% and 8.20%.

Even so, they pulled in strong backing from investors including general and life insurance companies, mutual funds, and pension funds, who chipped in ₹2,100 crore.