Sun Pharma's Q3 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,369cr

Sun Pharma has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,369 crore for the December quarter. The figure marks a 16% growth from the ₹2,903 crore posted in the same period last year. The Mumbai-based drugmaker also witnessed a 15.1% year-on-year rise in its revenue from operations to ₹15,469 crore during this period.

Business expansion Revenue growth driven by branded business in India Revenue growth was driven by its branded business in India and emerging markets, as well as global innovative sales. This offset decline in Revlimid sales. A Bloomberg poll had estimated the drugmaker's revenue to rise to ₹14,792 crore with profit after tax at ₹3,035 crore for the quarter. Sun Pharma's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 stood at ₹4,948.5 crore, 23.4% higher than last year, with a margin of 31.9%, up from 29.3% a year ago.

Product expansion US generic sales at $477M Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said the company's results show well-rounded growth across all businesses. He highlighted the launch of Unloxcyt in the US and Ilumya in India as part of their innovative product offerings. The company's US generic sales stood at $477 million, marginally up by 0.6% YoY, with innovative medicines continuing to grow despite a decline in the generics business.

Advertisement