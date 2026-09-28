Sun Pharma signs global Lerodalcibep deal excluding US and China
Business
Sun Pharma just signed a global deal (excluding the US and China) with LIB Therapeutics to bring lerodalcibep, a new medicine that helps lower LDL cholesterol, to more people.
Known as Lyrokaul in the EU and Lerochol in the US this drug is designed for adults who need extra help managing their cholesterol alongside diet and exercise.
Sun Pharma enters $3.7B PCSK9 market
With this move, Sun Pharma is stepping into the $3.7 billion PCSK9-inhibitor market outside the US and China.
Lerodalcibep stands out because it's a once-a-month injection, making life easier for those who can't rely on statins alone.
The partnership shows Sun Pharma's push to offer better heart health solutions globally, keeping up with new guidelines that call for stronger LDL-C reduction options.