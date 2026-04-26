Sun Pharma to buy Organon & Co. for $12.5 billion

Sun Pharma expands women's health, biosimilars

This move will seriously boost Sun Pharma's lineup in women's health and biosimilars, areas with lots of growth potential.

Organon picked Sun over other bidders, backed by big banks like J.P. Morgan and Citi.

Even with all that debt, investors seem excited: Organon's shares rose, while Sun Pharma's shares fell on Friday, showing real confidence in Sun Pharma's strategy to grow smarter (and bigger) in the US market.