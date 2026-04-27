Sun Pharma to buy U.S.-based Organon for $11.75 billion
Sun Pharma just announced it is acquiring U.S.-based Organon & Co in a huge all-cash deal worth $11.75 billion.
If everything goes as planned, this move will make Sun Pharma one of the world's top 25 pharma companies.
There are still some conditions to clear, including a possible $120 million breakup fee if Organon gets a better offer.
Organon brings over 70 medicines, biosimilars
Organon brings over 70 medicines to the table and is known for its work in women's health and general medicines, including biosimilars.
With this buyout, Sun Pharma will boost its presence in specialty medicines and become the seventh-largest biosimilar player globally.
The deal is expected to wrap up by early 2027, pending approvals, and could generate around $350 million in savings over the next few years.