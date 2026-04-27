Sun Pharma's biggest-ever $11.75bn Organon & Co. deal lifts markets
Business
Indian stock markets started the week strong, thanks to a big boost from pharma and healthcare stocks.
The main reason? Sun Pharma just announced its biggest-ever deal: buying U.S.-based Organon & Co. for $11.75 billion (including debt).
By early morning, Sensex was up 523 points at 77,187 and Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark.
Experts warn on oil and geopolitics
Sun Pharma's move is a major win for India's pharma scene and has lifted the mood across related stocks.
But experts such as Vinod Nair are still keeping an eye on global issues, such as rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions that could make markets jumpy.
His advice: stay alert to these trends, but for now, things look positive as long as crude prices do not spike.