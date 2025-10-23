Next Article
Sun Pharma's stock climbs 1.21% in a week
Sun Pharma's stock climbed 1.21% over the past week, closing at ₹1,684.00 on October 23, 2025.
While that's a tiny dip from the previous day, the company remains financially strong with a massive ₹4 lakh crore market cap and an earnings per share of ₹43.23.
Stability in the stock
Despite some short-term ups and downs (like a -0.3% return over three months), Sun Pharma's shares have been pretty stable compared to the overall market—its beta is just 0.92 for the last six months.
The stock hit between ₹1,548 and ₹1,922 in the past year and offers a modest dividend yield of 0.95%.