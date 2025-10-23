Next Article
Why Britannia Industries is a solid investment option
Business
Britannia Industries's stock has risen 3.55% over the past week, closing at ₹6,075 per share on Wednesday (October 22, 2025).
With a market cap of ₹1,46,327 crore and an earnings per share of ₹91.08, Britannia is showing it's more than just a household biscuit name—it's delivering solid numbers too.
Steady stock performance
Britannia's stock is known for being pretty stable—its six-month beta is just 0.48, which means it doesn't bounce around much compared to the market.
Over the last three months, it returned nearly 6%, making it appealing if you're into steady performers rather than risky bets.
For anyone curious about investing beyond the basics, Britannia's consistent track record stands out in a crowded market.