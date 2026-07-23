Sundar Pichai explains Gemini 3.5 Pro delay during Q2 call
Business
Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke up about the delayed launch of its Gemini 3.5 Pro AI during the second-quarter earnings call this week.
Even with a solid quarter (think 24% revenue jump and Google Cloud growing by 82%), people are still curious about why the new AI model isn't out yet.
Pichai highlights Gemini's 950 million users
Pichai reassured everyone that Gemini 4 is on the way, saying people would be "pleased" about its potential to make a real impact for Google.
He also highlighted how popular Gemini already is, with the app hitting 950 million monthly users and handling a massive amount of data every minute.
Despite some regulatory headaches in Europe, Pichai sounded optimistic: demand for advanced AI tools like Gemini is only going up.