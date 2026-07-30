Sundaram Home Finance Q1 profits ₹85 cr disbursements ₹1,665 cr

A big boost came from affordable housing loans in smaller towns, where demand has really picked up.

The company's assets grew by 11%, and its Emerging Business segment more than doubled its disbursements this quarter.

Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said, "Economic development in smaller towns is driving rising home ownership and improving affordability, and this is opening up strong growth opportunities for us. Our Emerging Business segment has scaled up nicely on the back of this trend, with our expansion across the southern States helping us register healthy growth in the segment in the first quarter."