Sundeep Sikka: nearly $2 billion returned to India stock market

While Sikka is upbeat about India's growth story, he's urging young investors not to get swept up in the excitement around artificial intelligence.

He recommends sticking with investments that have solid fundamentals and real long-term potential.

He also points out that areas like infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial services could see big benefits as India's economy keeps expanding.

His advice? Stay focused on your goals and don't let short-term market swings throw you off track.