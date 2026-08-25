Sundeep Sikka: nearly $2 billion returned to India stock market
India's stock market is bouncing back, with nearly $2 billion flowing in from foreign investors last month after a long stretch of outflows.
Sundeep Sikka, MD & CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management, says this turnaround comes from stronger confidence among global investors, thanks to steady domestic spending and supportive government moves during uncertain times.
Sikka cautions against AI hype
While Sikka is upbeat about India's growth story, he's urging young investors not to get swept up in the excitement around artificial intelligence.
He recommends sticking with investments that have solid fundamentals and real long-term potential.
He also points out that areas like infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial services could see big benefits as India's economy keeps expanding.
His advice? Stay focused on your goals and don't let short-term market swings throw you off track.