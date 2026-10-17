Sunil Bharti Mittal at Goldman Sachs says ChatGPT helps telecoms
Business
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder of Bharti Enterprises, recently highlighted how AI tools like ChatGPT are helping companies branch into new areas, especially in telecom.
Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, he emphasized that staying updated with tech is key to staying ahead.
Sunil Bharti Mittal recalls Bharti's evolution
Mittal shared how Bharti went from making bicycle parts to leading Indian mobile networks by jumping on new tech early.
He also pointed out that investor trust is crucial for growth and said he is optimistic about India's future, thanks to its young and ambitious population.