Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded France's Legion d'Honneur for strengthening ties
Business
Sunil Bharti Mittal, who leads Bharti Enterprises, just received France's highest civilian award: Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Legion d'honneur.
Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, presented the insignia in a ceremony, recognizing how much Mittal has done to bring India and France closer on the business front.
Mittal credits AXA Alcatel-Lucent Eutelsat partnerships
Mittal's work with big French names like AXA and Alcatel-Lucent (and his investment in satellite company Eutelsat) has helped connect both countries, especially in tech and space.
At the event, he thanked President Macron and said he's committed to keeping this partnership strong, something he's been working on since launching mobile projects back in 1992.