Sunil Bharti Mittal backs Jio IPO aiming for 11L/cr valuation

Airtel's chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, just gave a friendly nod to rival Jio Platforms as they gear up for their massive IPO.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Mittal said he's looking forward to seeing Jio succeed: "Excellent, we are all looking forward to a very successful IPO."

Jio is aiming high with a target valuation of ₹11 lakh crore (about $114 billion).