Sunil Bharti Mittal criticizes IT firms' ₹130,000cr shareholder payouts Business May 14, 2026

Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal isn't impressed with how Indian IT companies are handling their profits.

After Airtel's latest earnings, he pointed out that many IT firms have been busy rewarding shareholders through big dividends and buybacks, ₹1.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2026, actually, even more than their total profits.

Mittal feels they've missed out on key opportunities to grow by not investing in new, innovative businesses, unlike Airtel's approach of balancing returns with global expansion.