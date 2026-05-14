Sunil Bharti Mittal to hand over Airtel reins within decade

Airtel overall profit falls 33.5%

Airtel's India mobile revenue grew 8.3% this quarter, thanks to more users and higher average revenue per user (ARPU), now at ₹257.

But overall profit dropped by 33.5% due to one-time costs.

On a brighter note, Airtel's Africa business saw a strong 40% growth, showing that their global strategy is paying off even as they navigate challenges like the West Asia war.