Sunil Bharti Mittal to hand over Airtel reins within decade
Business
Sunil Bharti Mittal, who started Airtel's journey back in 1995, says he's getting ready to pass leadership to the next generation within a decade.
"I wish to hand over the reins to next generation in the next 10 years," he shared during the company's concall.
Airtel overall profit falls 33.5%
Airtel's India mobile revenue grew 8.3% this quarter, thanks to more users and higher average revenue per user (ARPU), now at ₹257.
But overall profit dropped by 33.5% due to one-time costs.
On a brighter note, Airtel's Africa business saw a strong 40% growth, showing that their global strategy is paying off even as they navigate challenges like the West Asia war.