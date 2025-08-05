Sunjay Kapur's death: Mother alleges murder, conspiracy in shocking twist

Rani suspects international plot; Sona Comstar calls allegations baseless

Rani claims she was pressured to sign documents after Sunjay's death and denied access to family assets. She also suspects an international plot involving the UK, India, and possibly the US.

The Surrey Coroner has ruled Sunjay's death as natural (left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease) and closed the case.

Meanwhile, Sona Comstar calls Rani's allegations baseless and says she hasn't been involved with the company since 2019—a claim Rani disputes as she pushes for more answers and a delay in the company's AGM.

With US authorities watching due to Sunjay's citizenship, this family-business drama is far from over.