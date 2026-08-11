Sunshine Pictures IPO priced ₹342-₹360, subscription opens August 18

The company's valuation lands between ₹1,065 crore and ₹1,121 crore.

You'll need to buy at least 41 shares, so that's an entry investment of around ₹14,022 at the lower price band and ₹14,760 at the upper price band.

Retail investors get 35% of the pie (with the rest split between institutional buyers and big-ticket investors).

Allotment results will be out on August 21, and if all goes well, Sunshine Pictures will hit the BSE and NSE on August 25.

GYR Capital Advisors is handling things behind the scenes, with Bigshare Services as registrar.