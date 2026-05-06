Super Micro Computer forecasts $11 to $12.5B on AI demand

Super Micro stock jumps 18% after-hours

Super Micro has become a go-to for startups and data centers needing powerful, custom AI servers.

CEO Charles Liang says demand is strong, with sites in Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands ramping up.

Even after some recent chip-smuggling allegations, their partnerships with big names like NVIDIA and AMD are still solid.

Last quarter saw sales soar more than 122% year-over-year (though a bit below forecasts), and after this upbeat outlook, Super Micro's stock jumped 18% in after-hours trading.