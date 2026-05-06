Super Micro Computer forecasts $11 to $12.5B on AI demand
Super Micro Computer is feeling confident about its next quarter, thanks to huge demand for AI servers.
The company expects revenue between $11 and $12.5 billion versus Wall Street's average guess of $11.07 billion and predicts higher profits per share than analysts expected.
Super Micro stock jumps 18% after-hours
Super Micro has become a go-to for startups and data centers needing powerful, custom AI servers.
CEO Charles Liang says demand is strong, with sites in Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands ramping up.
Even after some recent chip-smuggling allegations, their partnerships with big names like NVIDIA and AMD are still solid.
Last quarter saw sales soar more than 122% year-over-year (though a bit below forecasts), and after this upbeat outlook, Super Micro's stock jumped 18% in after-hours trading.