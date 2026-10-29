SuperMe raises $20 million led by Kirsten Green at Forerunner

Launched in 2024 by former Grubhub, Pinterest, and Eventbrite executive Casey Winters and Ludo Antonov, SuperMe uses AI to answer your work questions by pulling insights from public data, and it even syncs with tools like Google Drive and Notion.

The team is hiring to boost its tech and add more expert fields.

Usage caps are coming soon as it prepares for paid plans, with Green saying the platform is all about making knowledge sharing easier for everyone at work.