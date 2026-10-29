SuperMe raises $20 million led by Kirsten Green at Forerunner
SuperMe, the AI platform that connects people with career advice from expert profiles, just raised $20 million in fresh funding led by Kirsten Green at Forerunner, with participation from Greylock Partners.
The new cash will help SuperMe grow its user base and expand its network of AI profiles built from the knowledge of real-life experts.
SuperMe to introduce usage caps
Launched in 2024 by former Grubhub, Pinterest, and Eventbrite executive Casey Winters and Ludo Antonov, SuperMe uses AI to answer your work questions by pulling insights from public data, and it even syncs with tools like Google Drive and Notion.
The team is hiring to boost its tech and add more expert fields.
Usage caps are coming soon as it prepares for paid plans, with Green saying the platform is all about making knowledge sharing easier for everyone at work.