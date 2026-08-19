Supreme Court allows Bharti Airtel GST ITC on mobile towers
Business
The Supreme Court just sided with Bharti Airtel and other telecom companies, saying they can claim input tax credit (ITC) on their mobile towers under GST rules.
The big reason? The court sees these towers as "plant and machinery," not as immovable property, which means they're eligible for tax breaks under the CGST Act.
Ruling offers financial relief to telecoms
This decision is a big win for telecom players like Airtel and Indus Towers; it could mean major savings and some much-needed financial relief.
The court also brushed off the government's argument about different tax treatments between old service tax rules and GST, calling it unnecessary nitpicking.
In short: This ruling could make running mobile networks a bit less expensive.