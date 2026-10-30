Supreme Court brings in Ranjana Prakash Desai for gas mediation
Business
The Supreme Court has brought in former judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to help settle a long-running gas dispute between the Centre and a RIL-led consortium.
After earlier talks hit a wall, Justice Desai, known for handling tricky commercial cases, will work with experts from both sides to find common ground.
ONGC accused RIL of taking gas
This all started back in 2013 when Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) accused RIL's group of taking natural gas from its Krishna-Godavari basin blocks, while the Union government sought disgorgement of nearly $1.5 billion, plus about $174 million in interest, claiming it led to unjust enrichment.
Even though an arbitration panel sided with RIL in 2018, legal battles dragged on.
Now, mediation is officially underway.