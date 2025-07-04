Page Loader
Business Jul 04, 2025

Supreme Court dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea

The Supreme Court has turned down HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's request to cancel an FIR accusing him of taking a ₹2.05 crore bribe to sway the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust's decisions for another group.
Now, the case heads to the Bombay High Court on July 14.

TL;DR

Legal drama is still unfolding, so stay tuned

The judges told Jagdishan to wait for the High Court's hearing before coming back.
The FIR, filed after a magistrate's order, claims cheating and breach of trust.
Jagdishan's lawyer calls it a "private dispute" that unfairly drags in the CEO, while the Trust wants a CBI probe into what they say is a bigger conspiracy.
