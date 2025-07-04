Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Supreme Court dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea
The Supreme Court has turned down HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's request to cancel an FIR accusing him of taking a ₹2.05 crore bribe to sway the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust's decisions for another group.
Now, the case heads to the Bombay High Court on July 14.
TL;DR
Legal drama is still unfolding, so stay tuned
The judges told Jagdishan to wait for the High Court's hearing before coming back.
The FIR, filed after a magistrate's order, claims cheating and breach of trust.
Jagdishan's lawyer calls it a "private dispute" that unfairly drags in the CEO, while the Trust wants a CBI probe into what they say is a bigger conspiracy.
