Supreme Court dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea

TL;DR

Legal drama is still unfolding, so stay tuned

The judges told Jagdishan to wait for the High Court's hearing before coming back.

The FIR, filed after a magistrate's order, claims cheating and breach of trust.

Jagdishan's lawyer calls it a "private dispute" that unfairly drags in the CEO, while the Trust wants a CBI probe into what they say is a bigger conspiracy.

