Supreme Court halts changes to BYJU'S creditors panel Business Feb 27, 2026

The Supreme Court has put a temporary freeze on changes to BYJU'S Committee of Creditors (CoC) after a messy legal fight about who gets a say in the company's decisions.

This comes after lower tribunals said the CoC could argue its case, but didn't need to be part of the process to remove GLAS Trust—the group that holds almost all voting power—from the CoC at Think and Learn (BYJU'S parent company).