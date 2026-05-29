Supreme Court orders 250cr returned, imposes 25cr fine on Reliance Business May 29, 2026

The Supreme Court just gave Reliance Industries a bit of a breather in a long-running market manipulation case from 2007.

While the court scrapped the disgorgement component of the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order of ₹447.27 crore plus 12% annual interest and told them to return ₹250 crore to Reliance, it didn't let the company off the hook entirely: Reliance still has to pay a ₹25 crore fine for manipulative trading.