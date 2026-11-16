Supreme Court orders fresh Videocon insolvency bids after ₹2,962.02cr offer

The Supreme Court has decided that the Videocon insolvency case should go back for new bids, after questions were raised about how much creditors would actually get.

The previous offer, led by Twin Star, which was Vedanta group-backed, was set to pay just ₹2,962.02 crore against claims of ₹71,433.75 crore, meaning creditors would have lost out on 95.85% of what they were owed.

Creditors and the Bank of Maharashtra pushed back, saying their rights weren't protected.