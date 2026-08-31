Supreme Court orders Jet Airways pay ₹476cr to former staff
Business
Jet Airways has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay ₹476 crore in unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues to its former staff.
The decision, announced August 31, backs an earlier tribunal ruling and makes it clear these payments must be paid separately from the airline's liquidation estate, not shuffled around by bankruptcy rules.
Courts reject SBI fund argument
The fight started when Jet went bust in 2024 and former employees pushed for their dues, saying the law protects their provident fund and gratuity even if the company's broke.
SBI argued those protections only count if special funds were set aside, but both the tribunal and Supreme Court disagreed, putting workers' rights first, regardless of how Jet managed its money.