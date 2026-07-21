Supreme Court quashes 2-decade FERA case against Standard Chartered Bank
Business
The Supreme Court has finally quashed a criminal case that's been hanging over Standard Chartered Bank for more than two decades.
The case, about alleged violations of old foreign exchange rules (FERA), never really moved forward.
There was no solid evidence, and the process stalled at the very first stage.
Mandatory notice missing, judges ruled
Turns out, the original complaint missed a crucial step: giving the bank a mandatory notice before taking things to court.
Without this, the judges said there was just no legal grounds to keep dragging things on.
The ruling also made it clear that courts shouldn't let cases like this linger forever, especially when basic procedures aren't followed.