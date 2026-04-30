Supreme Court ruling prompts Trump administration to refund IEEPA tariffs
Big news for importers: The Trump administration will begin refunding billions of dollars in tariffs that the Supreme Court ruled were illegally imposed.
Starting May 11, 2026, importers could see refunds on duties collected on IEEPA tariffs, potentially totaling $166 billion across more than 330,000 importers.
The process is rolling out through a new system called CAPE, but only a small portion of refunds have started so far.
Congress has final tariff authority
The Supreme Court decided in February that Trump overstepped by using emergency powers to set these tariffs without Congress.
This means Congress, not the president, has the final say on the tariffs challenged in the case.
While refunds are coming, actually getting all that money back will take time and could get complicated.