Supreme Court voids tariffs, Amazon getting $600 million and refunding shoppers
Amazon is getting a limited $600 million refund, and some shoppers will receive a portion of it after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs that had bumped up prices since late April 2025.
Thanks to a new refund program, Amazon will automatically send money back to shoppers who paid extra import fees during the affected period.
finance chief Brian Olsavsky confirmed, "Eligible customers don't need to do anything. It'll just show up."
Independent sellers not eligible for refunds
If you bought something directly from Amazon (not a third-party seller) between late April 2025 and February 2026 and paid those import fees, you're likely in line for a refund.
Not every purchase qualifies. Amazon says some items were already in stock before tariffs hit, and about 60% of sales come from independent sellers who aren't included.
Check your order history if you're curious!