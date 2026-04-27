Supreme Industries' quarterly net profit rises 46% to ₹382cr
Business
Supreme Industries just wrapped up a strong quarter, posting a 46% jump in net profit to ₹382 crore, up from ₹262 crore last year.
Revenue also got a solid boost, climbing 16.3% to ₹3,536 crore, mainly because it sold more plastic goods than before.
Operating profit ₹624cr margins 17.6%
Operating profit nearly hit the 50% growth mark at ₹624 crore, and profit margins improved to 17.6%.
For the full year, total income rose by 7.2% despite challenges like wild swings in PVC prices and tough weather.
The company is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹25 per share (₹36 total for the year) and plans to invest over ₹1,000 crore in new plants, all while staying debt-free.