Supreme Industries' quarterly net profit rises 46% to ₹382cr

Operating profit ₹624cr margins 17.6%

Operating profit nearly hit the 50% growth mark at ₹624 crore, and profit margins improved to 17.6%.

For the full year, total income rose by 7.2% despite challenges like wild swings in PVC prices and tough weather.

The company is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹25 per share (₹36 total for the year) and plans to invest over ₹1,000 crore in new plants, all while staying debt-free.