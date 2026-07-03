Suraj Biswas founded Assessli and Dots-in to personalize learning
Suraj Biswas, 28, grew up in Chakdaha, West Bengal, and worked as a Zomato delivery rider after studying genetics in Kolkata.
Instead of following the usual path, he started thinking about how tech could fix India's one-size-fits-all education system.
In 2021, he began his entrepreneurial journey, eventually founding two AI startups (Assessli and Dots-in) to personalize learning and understand human behavior.
Suraj Biswas runs nonprofit Indots
Investors doubted him because of his small-town background and delivery job, but Suraj pushed through without funding or a co-founder.
After losing his father in early 2024, he shifted from wanting to be a doctor to using AI for health and education.
Now based in Bengaluru, he's growing his ventures and helping underprivileged kids through his nonprofit Indots.