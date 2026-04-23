Surging CEO turnover in 2026 includes Apple, Disney, Walmart
2026 is turning out to be a huge year for leadership changes: big names like Apple, Disney, and Walmart are all swapping out their CEOs.
January alone saw around 209 CEOs step down or move on, which is a massive 40% jump from December and the third-highest turnover since 2002.
AI spurs cross industry leadership changes
Why the rush? Companies everywhere are feeling the pressure to keep up with artificial intelligence and fast-changing markets.
This isn't just happening in tech: industries across the board are bringing in new leaders who can guide them through major shifts.
Notably, Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO on September 1 and becoming executive chairman at Apple, Warren Buffett has passed Berkshire Hathaway's reins to Greg Abel, and BP welcomed its first female CEO, Meg O'Neill.
It's clear: adapting to new tech is changing who calls the shots.