Surging CEO turnover in 2026 includes Apple, Disney, Walmart

AI spurs cross industry leadership changes

Why the rush? Companies everywhere are feeling the pressure to keep up with artificial intelligence and fast-changing markets.

This isn't just happening in tech: industries across the board are bringing in new leaders who can guide them through major shifts.

Notably, Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO on September 1 and becoming executive chairman at Apple, Warren Buffett has passed Berkshire Hathaway's reins to Greg Abel, and BP welcomed its first female CEO, Meg O'Neill.

It's clear: adapting to new tech is changing who calls the shots.