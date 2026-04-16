Survey: Almost 80% white-collar employees quietly push back on AI
Business
A new survey shows that almost 80% of white-collar employees are quietly pushing back against AI tools at work.
Instead of seeing AI as a helpful productivity boost, many view it as a threat to their job security.
This "quiet rebellion" is similar to the trend of "quiet quitting," where people do just enough to get by.
Executives trust AI 61%, employees 9%
While 61% of executives say they trust AI for complex, business-critical decisions, only 9% of regular employees do the same.
Over half have recently skipped using AI tools, and one-third avoid them altogether.
Even though companies are spending more on digital upgrades, nearly 40% aren't seeing results, mostly because people just don't trust or want to use the new tech.