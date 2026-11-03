Survey finds 72% of Indian shoppers prefer personalized festive shopping
Business
A new survey says 72% of Indian shoppers are more likely to choose brands that make their festive shopping feel personal and tailored.
Personalization is a big deal for brand loyalty now, and with 86% of urban shoppers planning to spend as much or more than last year, brands have a real incentive to step up their game.
Shoppers prefer brands on WhatsApp Instagram
Shoppers also love brands that meet them on their favorite platforms: 68% prefer those active on WhatsApp or Instagram.
Real-time support and safe transactions matter too, with more than half saying tech-enabled help is a must.
Data privacy isn't just an afterthought either: 40% say secure payments and clear privacy policies are as important as good deals when it comes to sticking with a brand.