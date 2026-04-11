Survey finds most employees not sold on workplace AI tools
Turns out, most employees still aren't sold on using AI at work.
A new survey of 3,750 people found that 54% prefer doing tasks by hand instead of relying on their company's AI tools.
In fact, about one in three workers say they never use AI at all.
Executives trust AI, workers skeptical
While 61% of executives trust AI to make important decisions, only 9% of regular employees feel the same way.
Most executives think their company's AI is helpful and boosts productivity, but many workers disagree, spending an average of 8 hours a week fixing mistakes made by these tools.
That adds up to losing about 51 workdays a year just cleaning up after AI, which is even more than last year.
All this skepticism seems rooted in past tech letdowns and shows companies have some serious trust-building to do with their teams.