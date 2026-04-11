Survey finds most employees not sold on workplace AI tools

Executives trust AI, workers skeptical

While 61% of executives trust AI to make important decisions, only 9% of regular employees feel the same way.

Most executives think their company's AI is helpful and boosts productivity, but many workers disagree, spending an average of 8 hours a week fixing mistakes made by these tools.

That adds up to losing about 51 workdays a year just cleaning up after AI, which is even more than last year.

All this skepticism seems rooted in past tech letdowns and shows companies have some serious trust-building to do with their teams.