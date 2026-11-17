Survey shows largest investor tech allocations drop since June 2006
Investors just took their biggest hit on tech allocations since June 2006, with investors quickly cutting back after worries about less spending on data centers post-US midterm elections.
According to a new Bank of America survey, investors were a net 12% overweight tech, down from 37% a month ago.
Investors managing $461B cite AI overspending
Many big investors (managing $461 billion) now feel companies are overspending, especially on AI infrastructure.
More than half expect major AI players to cut their budgets soon, which has already dragged down the Nasdaq this year.
With inflation fears easing, more money is flowing into bonds. In fact, 36% think international stocks will outperform in 2027, and many are betting on the Japanese yen as the top currency pick.