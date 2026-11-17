Suryoday Small Finance Bank launches 8.25% and 8.50% 5-year RDs
Looking to earn more from your savings?
Suryoday Small Finance Bank just rolled out some of the highest recurring deposit (RD) rates among the banks discussed in the article: 8.25% for general customers and 8.50% for seniors on five-year plans, starting November 17, 2026.
HDFC ICICI Kotak Mahindra RD comparison
HDFC Bank now offers up to 6.60% (7.20% for seniors) on RDs of 39, 42, 45, 48, 51, 54, 57 and 60 months, while ICICI Bank matches those rates for three- to 10-year terms.
Kotak Mahindra Bank goes a bit higher with up to 6.80% (7.55% for seniors).
If you're comparing options, now's a good time to check what fits your savings goals best!