HDFC Bank now offers up to 6.60% (7.20% for seniors) on RDs of 39, 42, 45, 48, 51, 54, 57 and 60 months, while ICICI Bank matches those rates for three- to 10-year terms.

Kotak Mahindra Bank goes a bit higher with up to 6.80% (7.55% for seniors).

If you're comparing options, now's a good time to check what fits your savings goals best!