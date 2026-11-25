Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers highest 5-year FD rate 8.25%
Looking to park your money somewhere safe and still earn solid returns?
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a five-year fixed deposit (FD) rate of 8.25% per year, the highest around right now.
For comparison, Jana Small Finance Bank gives 7.77%, while bigger names like HDFC and ICICI are at 6.60%.
Public sector banks usually offer even less, with Central Bank of India at 6.50%.
Check DICGC ₹5L, penalties, taxes
It's not just about chasing the highest rate; make sure you check things like deposit insurance (DICGC covers up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and accrued interest), penalties for early withdrawal, and taxes on your interest income.
A little homework can help you get the best out of your savings!