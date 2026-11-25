Looking to park your money somewhere safe and still earn solid returns?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a five-year fixed deposit (FD) rate of 8.25% per year, the highest around right now.

For comparison, Jana Small Finance Bank gives 7.77%, while bigger names like HDFC and ICICI are at 6.60%.

Public sector banks usually offer even less, with Central Bank of India at 6.50%.