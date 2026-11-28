Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens 8.5% 5-year FD
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is now offering senior citizens a solid 8.5% interest on five-year fixed deposits, as of November 25, 2026, one of the best rates around for retirees looking to grow their savings.
Jana Small Finance Bank and DCB Bank are close behind, both offering 8% for similar terms.
DCB Bank 8% leads private banks
If you're checking out options, DCB is the top private bank at 8%, while HDFC and ICICI offer a bit less at 7.2%.
SBI leads among public banks with a rate of 7.05%.
It's also smart to keep in mind things like DICGC insurance (which covers up to ₹5 lakh) and how easy it is to withdraw early before locking in your money.