Sushil Pal urges flexible semiconductor rules at Semicon India 2026
Business
At Semicon India 2026, officials said India's semiconductor sector needs more flexible rules.
Right now, strict regulations slow down the movement of equipment and materials, something Sushil Pal from the IT Ministry called out as a big hurdle.
He stressed that policies should fit the fast-moving, global nature of chip manufacturing.
Customs digitalisation and SEZ land reduction
Good news: Customs processes are mostly digital now; 85% of cargo skips physical checks, according to Anupam Prakash from Customs.
The government has already reduced the minimum land requirement for semiconductor SEZs from 50 hectares to 10.
Plus, new guidelines will soon make quality standards simpler and less bureaucratic, all aimed at making it easier for companies to set up shop in India.