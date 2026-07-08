Susquehanna allocates $500 million for 2026 World Cup prediction market hedges
Business
Susquehanna, a big trading firm from Philadelphia, is making $500 million available to facilitate trades for institutions hedging World Cup-related risks in prediction markets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The goal? To help companies like sponsors, broadcasters, and brands protect themselves from losing money if match results don't go their way (think promotions or giveaways that depend on a team's performance).
Prediction markets hedge promotions, rebates, giveaways
Prediction markets let people trade on sports outcomes, kind of like betting, but with a business twist.
They're becoming a smart way for companies to manage financial risks.
As Susquehanna's Ric Best noted, "Risks could include promotions, rebates, giveaways, or other customer incentives that can be impacted by team performance."