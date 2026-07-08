Susquehanna allocates $500 million for 2026 World Cup prediction market hedges Business Jul 08, 2026

Susquehanna, a big trading firm from Philadelphia, is making $500 million available to facilitate trades for institutions hedging World Cup-related risks in prediction markets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal? To help companies like sponsors, broadcasters, and brands protect themselves from losing money if match results don't go their way (think promotions or giveaways that depend on a team's performance).